A BUS caught fire on Fossbank near Sainsbury's in York.
Firefighters from York and Acomb extinguished the fire, which broke out on a double decker bus.
A spokesman for the fire service said crews used breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a fan to put out the fire.
The road is closed and drivers are urged to avoid the area.
Bus on fire at Foss Bank @daviddunninguk @theyorkmix @yorkpress pic.twitter.com/I3nlYYBG50— Phil Pinder (@PinderPhil) June 18, 2019
Fossbank near Sainsbury’s @minsterfm @yorkpress pic.twitter.com/tk72hJUGZ9— NPT York North (@NPTyorknorth) June 18, 2019
