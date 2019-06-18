YORKSHIRE Water will be giving away free aluminium water bottles to customers at Morrisons, in Foss Island Road, on Wednesday.

The offer, which runs from 11.30am on Wednesday, June 19, comes as the water company looks to promote Yorkshire on Tap on National Refill Day.

To help reduce the use of single-use plastics, Yorkshire Water introduced Refill Yorkshire under the Yorkshire on Tap banner.

Morrisons was one of the first members of Refill, and customers can refill their water bottles in its store cafes free-of-charge.

The Yorkshire on Tap campaign began last year with the company calling on the public to take advantage of drinking the best water in the country - by refilling reusable bottles.

A City to Sea survey found that 85% of the public is concerned about the amount of plastic pollution and a recent Yorkshire Water poll revealed that 70% prefer tap water.

There are now more than 1,500 refill points across the county with chains and small businesses signing up. Yorkshire Water is hopeful that more than one million single-use plastic bottles will be taken out of circulation over the next few years thanks to the scheme.

Duncan Macintyre, from Yorkshire Water, said: “We are thrilled about the number of stores which have signed up and who have decided to reduce single-use plastic. It is fantastic news that Morrisons is helping to lead this movement and we hope others follow suit.”

Natasha Cook, packaging manager at Morrisons, said: “Our customers have told us that reducing plastic is their number one environmental concern. So, introducing water bottle refills in all of our cafes across the country will provide another way of reducing the plastic in their lives.”

Charlotte Hawkins, from Refill, said: “We are very excited to welcome Morrisons to Refill, making it even easier for people to Refill on the go while doing their everyday activities.

“National Refill Day is a great time to get involved and show everyone that they have #gotthebottle to prevent plastic pollution. We hope that other supermarkets follow their lead and join the Refill Campaign.”