THESE days, York prides itself on being one of the best cities to visit anywhere in the UK. OK, scrap that: the best city to visit anywhere in the UK.

That sense of pride goes back a long way, as our first couple of photos this week reveal. In July 1909 the city staged a major historical pageant that was York’s attempt to sell itself to the rest of Britain as a major cultural and historic centre second only to London. No expense was spared. The pageant, held in Museum Gardens, was designed as a celebration of 1900 years of York’s history, and was said to have involved between 2,500 and 3,000 performers. And no less a figure than Louis Napoleon Parker was recruited as pageant master. Mr Parker was, according to Angela Bartie, Linda Fleming, Mark Freeman, Tom Hulme, Alex Hutton and Paul Readman in their paper ‘The York Pageant: The Redress of the Past’ on the Historical Pageants in Britain website, the ‘acknowledged inventor of modern historical pageant’. Performances took place each day at 3pm from July 26 to July 31 1909, and were preceded by a week of dress rehearsals. Intended very much as a tourist event, the publicity machine for the pageant started early: the ‘book of words’ was published and ready for sale by early April 1909. ‘All Roads Lead to York’ declared a publicity pamphlet distributed in railway stations. In the distant past, publicity asserted, it had been a ‘matter of uncertainty which was to become the metropolis of the country, London or York’. Our first two photos today show preparations for the pageant. They, like all the others images on these pages today, come from Explore York’s wonderful Imagine York website...