YORK’S oldest independent garage, which has been in the same family for three generations, is celebrating 60 years of successful trading by saying “thank you” to its loyal customers.

DG Dale & Sons, based in York, was founded in June 1959 by Derek and Mary Dale. Since then, the business has been passed down through the family, first to Derek and Mary’s son Ian and his wife Patricia, and is now run by their sons, Nick and James.

Nick said: “James and I took over the running of the business about five years ago, when we moved to Escrick Business Park.

“It’s been hard work, but we’re very proud to carry on the family tradition of providing top-notch service to the surrounding communities.”

DG Dale sells around 300 cars every year to customers in Yorkshire, and beyond, and services hundreds more.

Moving to Escrick meant the dealership, which specialises in servicing and selling used vehicles, could invest in expanding its facilities and range of services.

Nick said: “We now have a 5,000 square foot showroom, and a fully-operational workshop and bodyshop, complete with the latest modern equipment and eco-friendly technology. This allows us to tackle just about any job that needs doing.

“We’re very proud to be the oldest independent dealership in Yorkshire, and the reason we’re still here is entirely down to our fantastic loyal customers.

“People who bought cars from us in the sixties are still coming to us for their vehicles because we’ve earned their trust across the generations, and they know we’ll treat them well.

“James and I just want to say, from ourselves and on behalf of our parents and grandparents too, how grateful we are to all our customers and friends who we’ve done business with over the last 60 years. Thank you.”

