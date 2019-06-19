A GROUP of lucky York residents has scooped a share of the People’s Postcode Lottery’s £3m prize fund.

The winners all live in the YO31 9 postcode area, which was announced as the winning area on Facebook Live last night.

Each of the winners has bagged a minimum amount of £3,000, with a fortunate few taking home a six-figure cash sum.

The prize breakdown and full winning postcode will be revealed on the PPL website at 8pm on Friday, June 28.

PPL ambassadors, Danyl Johnson and Jeff Brazier, will be visiting the city on Friday to present cheques to some of the winners.

Danyl said: “I can’t wait to congratulate the winners in York.

"Only last month, players in East Riding were celebrating their lottery wins, so it'll be fantastic to be back in Yorkshire once again."

PPL benefits local charities and the Postcode Millions draw will be held on behalf of Postcode Local Trust, which provides grants of up to £20,000 to community groups.

Earlier this year, The Snappy Trust, a registered charity that supports children and young people with a wide range of disabilities in the York area, received £6,000 to help fund a sensory garden.

For the big reveal of the York winners go to postcodelottery.co.uk