YORK Crown Court has a new resident judge to oversee justice in the city.

Judge Sean Morris, who appeared from time to time before the court when a barrister, said it was a “great privilege” to be appointed to the role.

“I am looking forward to working with the staff, some of whom I remember, some I am looking forward to get to know,” he said.

Welcoming him in a short ceremony in Courtroom One, Richard Wright QC said Judge Morris was Yorkshire born and bred and liked to get on with cases.

And he praised the court staff for their willingness to “go the extra mile” to ensure the court ran smoothly.

Judge Morris succeeds Judge Paul Batty QC who took up the residency in 2015 and was also Honorary Recorder of York.

He suffered a serious accident more than a year ago and has been on long term sick leave since.

In his absence, Judge Andrew Stubbs QC has been acting resident judge.

The York-born judge has now moved to Leeds Crown Court.

Judge Morris has been a judge for 11 years.

He was resident judge at Lincoln Crown Court and Honorary Recorder of Lincoln for four years.