A MAN has died after a crash involving a mobility scooter and a car.

Police are appealing for information after the accident, which happened near Aldi on Fulford Road on June 5 at about 10.45am.

Officers say the man, in his 80s and from York, was driving the scooter and was involved in a crash with a Ford Fiesta that was travelling towards the city centre.

The man was taken to York Hospital but died from his injuries a week later.

The car was being driven by a woman in her 80s who was not hurt.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 12190070738.