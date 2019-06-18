SELBY Abbey will be able to fund a new part-time role, thanks to a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
The Abbey, working with Selby District Council, has secured £45,000 to employ a part-time community engagement co-ordinator on a two-year contract.
The co-ordinator will work with the Abbey’s existing team to reach a new audience and build on the ongoing 950th anniversary celebrations.
Canon John Weetman, vicar of Selby Abbey, said: "This grant will enable us to explore and test ideas for new ways in which we can welcome and involve residents and businesses from the local area and visitors from further afield.
"The hope is that this will create a stronger and more stable legacy, not just for the Abbey, but also for Selby.
"We are delighted to be working with the council and to receive this generous support from the National Lottery."