CLIMATE change activists will be hosting an evening of events in York on Friday(, June 21).

The Extinction Rebellion group will be at York Explore Library in Museum Street from 4pm-11pm holding what they are calling a Night Forum On Climate Emergency.

Following the declaration of a climate emergency by City of York Council, Extinction Rebellion York is reaching out to the local community to begin gathering a vision of what a zero carbon York might look like.

Mark Matthews, co-ordinator of Extinction Rebellion York, said: “A declaration of a climate emergency and commitment to carbon neutrality was only the start.

"It means nothing if it's not followed up with concrete action. Demand A Future will be an opportunity for local people to get involved in demanding what action needs to be taken and imagining what an ecologically and socially just future in York looks like.”

Archbishop of York John Sentamu, said: “It is our shared human calling to care for the earth and each other with the love that God has for his creation and in the sure hope of its restoration, and I fully support any movement to increase peaceful collaboration to that end.”

The forum will culminate in a list of tangible goals which will then be presented to

the council.

Organisers are inviting residents, faith groups and organisations from across the city to come along to a free evening of activities and expert talks and to have their voices heard in a People’s Assembly.

The event will involve workshops and stalls from organisations including Stockholm Environment Institute, Real Scientists, Converge York, Edible York, Abundance York and Stand Up To Racism.

There will also be a range of performances throughout the night, featuring artists such as singer-songwriter duo Union Jill, theatre company Destruction Beauty and multi-award-winning performance eco-poet Anneliese Emmans Dean.

The first part of the evening, until 7pm, will offer a variety of family friendly activities including arts and crafts, choir, face painting, storytelling and more.

After 9pm the event will then move into a period of discussion and debate.