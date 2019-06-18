WIGGINTON Road, Haxby Road and Clarence Street will be closed for resurfacing work.

The work will begin from June 30 for two weeks and the roads will be shut overnight from Sundays to Thursdays, with resurfacing taking place between 10pm and 5am.

City of York Council has warned drivers to expect delays.

Diversions will be signposted - when Wigginton Road and Clarence Street are shut drivers will be asked to go down Crichton Avenue, Water Lane and Clifton. During the closure of Haxby Road, motorists will be directed down Haley’s Terrace, Huntington Road, Monkgate and Lord Mayors Walk.

The resurfacing is part of upgrade works which include new traffic lights, pedestrian islands and changes to the layout.