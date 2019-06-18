A LOCAL nature reserve is celebrating becoming a charity with an open day event.

New Earswick nature reserve has become a charity after taking over the lease from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

To mark the occasion, members of the public are invited to join the Lord Mayor on the first of three open days to see the trustees' plans for the future.

Each open day will have a separate theme: bee keeping, angling and fungi.

Trustees will also be launching a new 'friends' scheme, enabling local residents to get more involved, including helping to raise £1,000 to purchase night cameras for observing wildlife.

A spokesman said: "We are looking forward to welcoming the Civic Party and members of the public to this truly beautiful and inspiring place.

"We are currently working hard to ensure it is here for many generations to come and welcome help from all sources."

The first free open day is from 12-4pm on Saturday, June 22.

Everyone is welcome and the path around the lake is wheelchair friendly.

More information about the night camera appeal can be found at justgiving.com/campaign/twocamerasplease