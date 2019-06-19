A YORK rugby club’s extension plans have received a boost from a local charity foundation.

Heworth Amateur Rugby League Club received £3,000 from The Pavers Foundation, which will be put towards funding extended changing facilities.

Plans include building four new changing rooms to accommodate the club’s growing number of players.

The club has around 300 players of all ages and is close to the heart of foundation trustee, Ian Paver, who played for them when he was younger.

Team manager Steve Towse said: “Thank you to Ian and Debbie Paver for initiating the donation.

“It has helped us reach our goal to build the changing rooms.

“This year, we have 15 teams, which is the highest number we’ve ever

seen, so our new changing rooms are essential in supporting the teams and players.”