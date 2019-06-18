FAKE bank notes to the value of £500 were used in a fruit machine in Scarborough.
The incident happened at Olympia Leisure bowling alley and arcade, on Foreshore Road, at about 3pm on May 19, when two men used £500 worth of fake Scottish £20 notes.
Police have issued CCTV images of the two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident and are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images.
If you have information, contact the police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC751, Simon Hunter, or email simon.hunter@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Quote reference 12190092857.
If you want to remain anonymous, ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
