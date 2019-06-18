A NORTH Yorkshire law firm is branching out and opening an office in York.

Harrogate specialist family law firm, Jones Myers, is launching its new office in the city a trio of appointments which include a partner with 25 years’ experience in family law.

Heading the three-strong team at Blake House in St Martin’s Lane is partner Nicki Mitchell, a specialist in the financial aspects of relationship breakdown and particularly complex cases involving family businesses, multiple properties and complicated pension arrangements.

A skilled mediator who became the first collaborative family lawyer in York in 2005, Nicki is lauded by Chambers as “a thoughtful, careful and measured family lawyer with good client care skills”.

Associate solicitor Samantha Gunnell, who is also a collaborative family lawyer, brings extensive experience in matters including financial settlements, cohabitation and pre and post nuptial agreements.

Secretary of Resolution for North and West Yorkshire, Samantha is also skilled in children law arrangements.

Legal assistant, Lynne Richards, who has worked in family law for almost three decades, supports the team.

Richard Peaker, Jones Myers partner and director, said: “Our York expansion marks a formative development for our firm whose lawyers are recognised leaders in their field.

"We wish Nicki, Sam and Lynne every success as we continue to go from strength to strength with a talented team who share our ethos and values.”

Nicki said: “Jones Myers’ reputation as an exceptional niche family law firm is second to none and we are proud to be applying our expertise to its expanding and valued client portfolio at this pivotal period in the practice’s growth.”

The launch of the York office and new roles follows the expansion of Jones Myers’ Harrogate office in February this year with the appointment of highly experienced senior family law solicitor, Rachel Baul.

Jones Myers is a divorce and family law firm based in Harrogate and Leeds which specialises in providing expert advice on a range of family law issues.

The firm is consistently ranked in a joint Top Tier position by the Legal 500 and Chambers guides alongside national practices, Jones Myers is acknowledged as “A very strong firm – not just in finance but also in children cases” whose “Expertise in dealing with financial remedy nuptial cases adds depth to their practice” in the latest Chambers Guide.

Legal 500 recommends the firm as “a family practice that is one of the best in the area” and which attracts praise for its ‘sensible, expert, conciliatory advice that does what it says on the tin'.