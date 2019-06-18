YORK PR agency The Partners Group has strenghtened its digital and PR teams with two new appointments.
Digital account manager, Thomas Johann, joins the company with more than 10 years' experience in marketing, specialising in SEO, and will work with clients to ensure their websites and digital marketing are working alongside their PR activity to drive new business.
Senior PR executive, Joe Richardson, also brings with
him a range of knowledge and skills, including traditional marketing, digital media and industry public relations.
Director Monica Green said: "Thomas and Joe bring added depth of skills to the team.
"Thomas brings an added dimension with his SEO experience and we know that [our clients] are as excited as we are to have his skills here.
"Joe compliments our team
well and we know that clients will love working with him."