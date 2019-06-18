I TAKE objection to the letters written by J A Whitmore and Geoff Robb (By insulting Trump we offend our US friends, June 7). I am originally from the US and I’m not offended in the slightest. Daily, Trump shows that he has no respect for the office of the President. He does not behave like a statesman or a gentleman.

Those who have protested Trump’s visit to the UK have used humour and creativity to get their point across that this man has done nothing to earn their respect.