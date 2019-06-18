I TAKE objection to the letters written by J A Whitmore and Geoff Robb (By insulting Trump we offend our US friends, June 7). I am originally from the US and I’m not offended in the slightest. Daily, Trump shows that he has no respect for the office of the President. He does not behave like a statesman or a gentleman.
Those who have protested Trump’s visit to the UK have used humour and creativity to get their point across that this man has done nothing to earn their respect.
Mr Robb should not equate Trump with American participation in the Second World War.
We know from Trump’s rhetoric that he would most likely not have lifted a finger to save Europe and would have used all his wealth and power to avoid fighting against Hitler.
D Richards, Clifton, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment