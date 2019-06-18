A MAN was airlifted to to hospital after a crash in East Yorkshire yesterday (June 17).

Emergency services were called to the crash on Hatkill Lane in Full Sutton shortly after 6pm.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said it involved two cars, and that two people had released themselves from one of the vehicles.

It added that a man was trapped in the other vehicle and fire crews used hydraulic cutting gear to free him.

The service said he was taken to hospital via air ambulance suffering pelvis injuries.