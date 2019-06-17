TEMPORARY toilets will be installed on Scarborough’s seafront for the summer season, the borough council has revealed.

The council’s cabinet will be asked to approve £51,000 of funding to place the toilets in Royal Albert Drive, where a previous toilet block was demolished in 2017.

Toilets at the Holbeck Clock on the South Cliff will also reopen as part of the plans.

Reversing toilet closures was one of the promises made by the new leader of the council, Cllr Steve Siddons, when the Labour councillor took charge of the authority following May’s local elections.

A report, which will go before the council’s cabinet today, states: “It is possible to install a temporary prefabricated toilet block on Royal Albert Drive for the 2019 summer season subject to appropriate planning consent and associated budget.

“Should the wider redevelopment of this area not progress, it would be prudent to look at alternatives for future seasons – outright purchase or the council building a facility here.”

The report adds that the council would be liable for any damage caused to the temporary block.

And that the money spent on the toilets would need to be saved from elsewhere in the council budget.