HERE'S a great aerial photograph of York, as seen from the south side of the city looking north. Taken in November, 1956, by a Yorkshire Evening Press photographer, it is dominated by the River Ouse, flowing down the centre of the picture. Where the river kinks lft in the top third of the photograph, you can just see the tongue-shaped projection of land that sticks out between the Ouse and the Foss where the two rivers meet.

Rowntree Park is to the west of the Ouse - and then, further west, you have the distinctive curve of Nunthorpe Crescent and, beyond that, the grounds of Millthorpe School.