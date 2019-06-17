BURGLARIES and thefts from cars jumped by 43 per cent and 40 per cent respectively in Harrogate over the last year, the latest crime statistics for the district reveal.
The new figures also show that 98 incidents of hate crime occurred during that time, while rates of shoplifting and anti-social behaviour fell.
The figures are part of an annual safety report.
The council’s community safety and CCTV manager Julia Stack said there was “no real pattern” identifiable in the rise of car theft and burglaries, but emphasised that overall levels of crime in the district meant it remained a safe place to live.
“In the past, particular areas have been targeted and we’ve been able to use our resources accordingly. Here we’re seeing no real patterns,” Ms Stack said. She added that lax security at people’s homes and vehicles was often identified during investigations into thefts.