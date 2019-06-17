YORKSHIRE Bach Choir presents Mozart & Haydn In Salzburg on June 22 at St Michael le Belfrey, York.

"The sound of music is synonymous with Salzburg, a city that has always been a celebrated centre for music making," says conductor Peter Seymour. "In this concert, the splendours of Church and State in 18th century Salzburg are heard in music by the two great masters of the age, Haydn and and Mozart.".

Haydn's featured mass setting is nicknamed the "Little Organ Mass", almost certainly because it contains an extended solo for organ in the Benedictus movement. Although there is no evidence that Joseph Haydn ever visited Salzburg, his brother Michael Haydn performed this particular mass in the city.

The rest of the 7.30pm programme is filled with music by Salzburg’s most famous son, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. His Vesperae Solennes de Confessore, or Solemn Vespers, with its famous movement Laudate Dominum showcasing a soprano solo melody, will be performed alongside Mozart's festive setting of the Te Deum and some rarely heard Mozart mass settings.

"It's great to finish our 40th anniversary year with a lively programme that reflects the energetic, unique minds of Mozart and Haydn," says Peter. "Accompanying the choir will be a pair of violins, cello and organ: an intimate group for which both composers write with considerable skill. To give the singers a rest, it will also be fantastic to hear the Yorkshire Baroque Soloists alone playing a selection of Mozart’s Church Sonatas. Tickets are on sale on 01904 658338, at ncem.co.uk or on the door.