TWO buildings in York are set to be turned into an assisted living complex with 58 homes.

Plans have been submitted for Barleyfields and part of Ashbank, in Shipton Road, next to the traffic lights at the junction of Rawcliffe Lane, to be demolished.

Last August City of York Council agreed to sell Ashbank to Anchor for £1.35 million. The specialist housing company already owns Barleyfields, where there are residents living in the 27 apartments.

As part of the scheme, Barleyfields would be knocked down and a new block featuring 54 apartments would be built.

The modern extensions to Ashbank would also be demolished and the building would be converted into four new flats.

According to a report prepared for a council meeting last year, Anchor said receiving planning permission was one of the conditions of its bid for the building. There will also be a bistro, lounge and hairdressing salon in the complex.

Residents living in Barleyfields will need to move out for the work to take place and a statement from the application says: “It is fully acknowledged and understood by Anchor Hanover that the proposal gives rise to significant concerns for existing Barleyfields residents.

“Residents were assured that Anchor Hanover would not close Barleyfields until all customers received a suitable offer of accommodation elsewhere, and they would receive full support from Anchor Hanover to do so.”

It added that people will receive a payment for losing their homes and will get first refusal on the new apartments.

Twenty per cent of the flats will be affordable.

The report adds: “The proposal is for a high quality development to provide accessible, sustainable and secure assisted living apartments for older people to meet demand and serve the local population of York.”

Ashbank was previously used as a council office building but has been empty for about six years.