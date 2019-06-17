AN overturned caravan that blocked the A64 this afternoon has been cleared - but traffic is still stretching back to the A19 at Fulford.
Highways England said the westbound carriageway was blocked just before Bilbrough Top.
The road has now reopened but traffic is heavy in the area.
#A64 Westbound prior to #BilbroughTop, Carriageway currently blocked due to overturned caravan. @NYorksRPG currently on scene dealing, We are picking up delays of 30 minutes please avoid the area if possible. Further updates to follow.— Highways England (@HighwaysYORKS) June 17, 2019
**UPDATE**#A64 Westbound prior to #BilbroughTop. 1 lane is now open allowing traffic to flow past scene. We will keep you updated.— Highways England (@HighwaysYORKS) June 17, 2019
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment