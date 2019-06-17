THE latest winner of The Press Camera Club’s monthly competition has been presented with his prize.
Lee Cocker was chosen as the winner of the May competition, which had a theme of ‘out of place’.
The 35-year-old entered his eye-catching image of a skater in the Ouse Valley viaduct in Sussex.
Speaking about his winning image, Lee said: “When I got to the viaduct there was a skater there. I just got lucky really. He was doing a few tricks in the viaduct. I just snapped a picture on my phone.”
He added: “I was excited when I was told I had won. I only do photography as a hobby.”
Lee has received a large canvas print of his picture, supplied by Camera Club sponsors Jessops.
The theme for June’s Camera Club competition is ‘forgotten’, and winners also receive £50.
Pictures should be posted in the Camera Club Facebook group, marked with #forgotten and must be submitted by Sunday, June 30.