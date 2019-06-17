EVER wondered why there’s an old-fashioned Victorian water pump minus its handle smack in the middle of North Street Gardens? Or why York’s streets are so higgledy-piggledy? Or even how anyone could ever have thought 1960s ‘brutalist’ architecture such as Stonebow House was beautiful? Set aside some time on Friday and you might just find the answers.

Throughout the day, from 9am until 3.30pm, a series of free guided walks will be setting off from St Crux Hall on the corner of Pavement and The Shambles. They will take in everything from Roman and Georgian York to the city’s war memorials and inspirational York women who have made a difference. And they’ll also cover blue plaques (that water pump); a look at the city’s modernist architecture; and a tour of York taking in the city’s unique street patterns.