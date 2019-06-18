YORK sixth form student Edie Samuels has proved her artistic talent by winning a national competition.

The annual contest, organised by the London Atelier of Representational Art (LARA), is open to 16 to 20-year-olds and offers the prize-winner a scholarship at LARA’s prestigious summer school.

During the two-week course in London, 17-year-old Edie, a year 12 pupil at All Saints RC School, will work on her drawing and painting from life, in the traditions of the old masters.

She said she is looking forward to developing her skills in oil painting, an area she has begun to work on at school.

Phil Norton, head of art at All Saints, is delighted by Edie’s success.

He said: “Edie has always impressed with her artwork here at All Saints, combining natural ability with a diligence and dedication to her studies rarely seen from school students. She is a wonderfully modest student whose talent is clear to all who know her work.”