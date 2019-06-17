SCOTTISH comedian and "social media sensation" Gary Meikle will visit York Barbican on July 14 on his IBrow Guy stand-up tour.

Meikle heads out on the road with a bang and new brows, after racking up more than 100 million views with a rant about his daughters' eyebrows.

During his 7.30pm show, he will guide his York audience through eyebrow etiquette, logic and laws, while also discussing how that rant has changed his life and how he feels about being known forevermore as "the eyebrow guy".

As usual, Meikle will draw on his relationship with his girls for material, but this time he also promises more of an insight into the workings of his mind, his thoughts and opinions on things he dare not speak about until now.

Meikle is not one for mincing his words, so expect the unexpected from this playfully dark, effervescent rising comic, who you may have seen supporting Jason Manford on his Muddleclass tour.

Tickets can be booked on 0203 356 5441, at yorkbarbican.co.uk or in person from the Barbican box office.