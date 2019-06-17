DEGREE level fashion students at York College have launched a clothing range inspired by terminal illness charity Marie Curie at their end of year fashion show.

The sell-out fashion show, at The Principal, York, provided a platform for year one students from the BA (Hons) degree to showcase their yellow creations alongside collections from year two and three designers as well as ranges from colleagues studying the Extended Diploma course.

For the second year running, the BA (Hons) Fashion Design and Product Innovation course teamed up with the charity to work in collaboration to develop a women’s wear range for spring/summer.

The students were set a brief to research and explore themes that define the charity, including the daffodil, yellow and its origin, history and founder, and produce fashion pieces to reflect their findings.

The capsule collection included eclectic pieces in tones of yellow, utilising crepe and chiffon to reflect the fragile nature of those people suffering a terminal illness. The designs were accessorised with leather overlays to depict the strong and supportive role that Marie Curie nurses provide. The range was produced by:

• George Boocock who took inspiration from his family’s personal experience of acute and terminal illness to develop an outfit using a layering effect to create movement that reflects a range of emotions and depicts light behind darkness. Lazer cut and hand-stitched leather flowers were used throughout to show beauty hidden by dark clouds and the leather hood riveted together by popper backs provides protection whilst allowing visibility.

• Britney Cowton who focused her masterpiece on Marie Curie’s research into radium and the side effects linked to overexposure to create a two-dimensional look that represents fragility and strength. The use of delicate chiffon and smocking techniques illustrates the vulnerability of those suffering an illness in contrast to the leather bodysuit and metal ring supported by links and tags around the waist which offers support.

• Georgia Tyssen who centred her design on Marie Curie’s work and personal battle with ill health to construct an intricate and textured garment using smocking, pleats, piping and frills to express the level of detail outlined throughout Marie Curie’s research.

Rebecca O’Leary, tutor of fashion at York College, said: “Yet again, the end of year fashion show was a resounding success.

“The students have been inspired by the charity’s research and the invaluable care and support provided by the nurses and I think they’ve done a sterling job to reflect that throughout the collection.”

Emma Williams, Marie Curie community fundraiser, added: “We’d like to extend our sincere thanks to the college and students for working so hard on this very unique project which has helped raise awareness of Marie Curie amongst the student fraternity. It’s great to see young people engage with the charity and we’d like to wish the students the very best in their burgeoning fashion careers.”