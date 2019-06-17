TALENTED pupils at a York junior school have achieved 100 per cent distinctions in national examinations for performing arts.

The youngsters who go to he Mount Junior School, which takes girls from two -11 have managed to achieve 100 per cent distinctions year-on-year for the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts (LAMDA) examinations. This latest result marks five years in a row for all pupils to earn LAMDA Distinctions. The Mount Junior School has achieved this feat in LAMDA examinations in seven of the past eight years.

Rachel Capper, Mount Junior School head, said: “I am delighted that the girls’ exceptional skills and hard work are being acknowledged with this fantastic result. This year we have seen the girls’ commitment and enthusiasm for performing arts, which is nurtured by their LAMDA training, has beautifully transferred to their school productions. They were wonderful in the whole school production of A Night At The Musicals and their energetic performance of The Mystery At Magpie Manor sparked a most brilliant comedy, which is the hardest genre to perform successfully.”

Rachel Lavell, who teaches speech and drama at The Mount, said: “The girls are part of every element of the development process for their performance pieces. They all work together as a group on the materials they are given, and they produce the piece, including the interesting, quirky ideas. In this way, they ‘own’ the piece, and they have made me really proud.”

Molly in Year 4 said: “I used to get really nervous before going into examinations, but the examiner was very friendly and really chatty and now I’m not nervous any more in exams.

"I was able to relax and just really enjoy it and I think everyone else did as well.”

Ms Capper said: “There are so many benefits from the LAMDA programme.For instance two of our Year 6 girls, Ellie and Lucy, have entered the York Public Speaking Competition. I had the pleasure of hearing them rehearse. They spoke very clearly and thoughtfully. When I complimented the girls on their delivery, they told me, “We know it is the first and last time that people will hear what we have to say, so we have to give them time to take it all in.” This is the kind of confidence and level of skill nurtured by our entire Junior School staff and the LAMDA programme.”

Parents will be able to see elements of the Junior girls’ LAMDA examination pieces at the Celebration Meeting on Monday, July 1 in the school hall.

At The Mount senior school, for girls from11-18 years, 100 per cent of Mount girls taking the LAMDA Gold Medal examination also earned distinctions.

As previously reported by The Press, the Mount is investing in an exciting new performing arts complex which is due to break ground over the Summer holidays.