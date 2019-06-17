THREE hundred school children are writing songs in preparation for a large scale performance to celebrate 950 years of Selby Abbey.
Selby Sings is a new initiative where children from ten Selby District schools are asked to write brand new songs about the abbey and its history, to be performed in the abbey as part of a celebration of its heritage on July 31.
Part funded by Arts Council England, it's hoped Selby Sings will encourage creativity, confidence and teamwork in the children who take part in the project.
The project is specifically aimed at children between the ages of seven and 11.
Vicky Bullivant, group head of sustainable business, said: “We’ve really enjoyed working with different schools in the district to deliver workshops about the history of the abbey.
"We’re proud to have given local schools the chance to explore the fascinating stories, characters and events associated with the abbey.”
Sam Dunkley, director of Performing Arts etc Ltd, has been leading the songwriting process and will conduct the performance.
He said: “That young people are able to explore the history of their own town, and sing their songs in the abbey, is really something special.”