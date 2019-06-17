A PUB in York city centre is being used to shoot scenes for a new feature film.
Crews have descended on The Whippet Inn, on North Street, this morning, and will be filming inside the pub all day.
A spokeswoman for the film told The Press that they will be shooting scenes for the film in a few other locations in York over the next three days, but could not reveal where.
She was unable to share any more details about the film.
Last month, an international film company shot scenes in the city centre for an upcoming Japanese detective movie.
The cast and crew were spotted outside St William's College, while a section of the walls were shut the following day for more filming work to take place.
