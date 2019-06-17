LETTER: Is Boris the man to lead us out of this crisis?

THE UK is in the biggest crisis since 1945 and desperately needs a Prime Minister to steer us through these difficult times.

What are the qualities needed to do this?

Integrity, intelligence, to be truthful, loyal, a deep understanding of the problems we face, especially those in schools, the NHS, social care, and prisons.

Also importantly, a person who is trusted and respected by other countries and who he shows respect to.

Unfortunately, Boris Johnson has none of these attributes.

I am quite sure that if he becomes PM, when life gets difficult, which it undoubtedly will, he will, as he has in the past, quit and go back to earning a fortune making speeches.

Helen Webster,

Fulford, York

Where has the EU acted against our interests?

IS it too much to hope that the ‘would-be’ prime ministers will take advantage of their having the public’s ear for the next two months, to tell us what action they, as British politicians of a party in government, have been prevented from taking or even proposing, because of our membership of the European Union?

I notice that none of those politicians, or correspondents to the Press, who clamour for us to take back control, can cite specific examples where the European Union has acted contrary to the well-being of the British public. What regulations do they object to?

Maurice Vassie,

Deighton, York

Labour’s chance of being in government ‘far away’

NOW that the Labour Party has hopped off the fence and come down on the side of remaining in the EU, they will find the ground cramped with Greens and Lib Dems, and their electoral prospects will be diluted by being in this triumvirate position.

The millions of their natural supporters in the north that have left them will not return.

Being in government is as far away as ever.

Geoff Robb,

Dunnington, York