SOME say the days of the British Empire are over, but we have seen another reminder that its spirit still shines bright. The United States is effectively the Western British Empire, thriving to this day, and looking to the east we see the best of our country’s traditions being fought for by the people of Hong Kong.

So remote from these shores and yet its population are rising up to resist the tightening grip of tyranny, not a British invention by any means but a British export of ideas.