A CHARITY fun run marked its tenth birthday with a record number of entries when it took to the streets yesterday.

The R U Taking The P...? 5K fun run attracted more than 500 men and boys to Bishopthorpe Road, beating its previous record by more than 100.

The runners, many of them fathers and sons, were taking part to increase awareness of prostate cancer and to fundraise for York Against Cancer.

Addressing the runners before the race, Prof Norman Maitland, a leading researcher in prostate cancer at the University of York, thanked the crowd for ten years of support.

He announced that, as he was retiring, future funds would assist the work of his close colleague Dr Fiona Frame at Hull University.

Prof Maitland also said that he himself was diagnosed with prostate problems last year, adding that “nobody is immune”.

The race was won by Rob Ward, a member of Knavesmire Harriers and one of the directors of the weekly Knavesmire park run, who crossed the line in just under 18 minutes.

He and a group from the York Beer Runners, a casual social running club, headed a field which included many in fancy dress including Simon Starkey, a regular participant who this year tackled the course in an inflatable triceratops costume.

Mr Starkey said: “I got it for £50 from eBay.”

Phil Burton, Rich Parkinson, and Lol Parkinson, nine, were dressed as Romans for the race which saw Lol beat Phil and Rich to the finish line.

Mr Burton added that he loved the race and that it is always very fun.

Other runners included Richard Romaniak and son Reuben, eight, York Against Cancer Chairman Ian Yeowart and charity founder Professor Steve Leveson with his dog, Rusty, and Jeremy Fothergill, who dressed as a squirrel for the occasion.

The race was followed by a vibrant street party held by traders in Bishopthorpe Road.