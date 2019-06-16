ANOTHER broken down vehicle is causing traffic delays on the A64 this afternoon.
One lane is closed with very slow traffic due to broken down vehicle on the A64 Eastbound from the A1237 to A169 Old Malton roundabout.
We reported earlier that traffic is also down to one lane on the A64, Eastbound near Pike Hills Golf due to a broken down lorry.
The force added for drivers to approach with caution and expect delays
Recovery has been requested.
