The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have celebrated Father’s Day by sharing a new image of their six-week-old son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.
The sepia-toned photo of Archie staring at the camera and gripping his dad’s left hand was shared on the SussexRoyal Instagram account on Sunday.
Prince Harry’s wedding ring is also visible in the picture.
Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex © SussexRoyal
A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Jun 16, 2019 at 5:01am PDT
The post was captioned: “Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex.”
Meghan and Harry also shared an image to mark American Mother’s Day in May when Archie was less than a week old.
The post of the baby’s feet in front of forget-me-not flowers was liked more than two million times on the social media site.
It was captioned: “Paying tribute to all mothers today, past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered.
“We honour and celebrate each and every one of you.”