THREE hundred school children are writing songs in preparation for a large scale performance to celebrate the 950 year of Selby Abbey.

Selby Sings is a new initiative where children from ten Selby District schools are asked to write write brand new songs about the Abbey and its history, to be performed in the Abbey as part of a celebration of its heritage on July 31.

Part funded by Arts Council England, Selby Sings will encourage creativity, confidence and teamwork in the children who take part in the project.

The project is specifically aimed at children between the ages of 7 and 11. .

Vicky Bullivant, Group Head of Sustainable Business said: “We’ve really enjoyed working with different schools in the district to deliver workshops about the history of the Abbey. We’re proud to have given local schools the chance to explore the fascinating stories, characters and events associated with the Abbey.”

Sam Dunkley, Director of Performing Arts etc Ltd, who has been leading the songwriting process and will conduct the performance, said: “From the Piece Hall, Halifax to the Royal Albert Hall London, I’ve led projects like this across the country, but having lived in Selby District for more than a decade it is a joy to be working on Selby Sings. That young people are able to explore the history of their town, to write songs about that history and sing them in the Abbey which is a centre piece of the community, is really special.”

Selby District Councillor and Executive member Chris Pearson, said: “This project brings together schools from all over the district to work together on a large-scale performance, in the wonderful setting of Selby Abbey. It is a stunning venue and I’m sure all those involved in this project will really enjoy performing in it.”

The performance of the new songs is due to take place in early July 2019. These primary schools are involved: Barlby Bridge, Brayton, Carlton, Hambleton, Hemingbrough, Longman’s Hill, Riccall, St Mary’s, Selby Abbey and South Milford with musicians from Selby High School.

The performance is part of the Selby 950 year long celebrations, which also includes the St Germain’s Day parade on 31 July with banners, puppets, dancing and music. There’ll also be a light-work installation by a leading artist to illuminate the Abbey for three evenings in November.

The Selby Sings project has been made possible with funding from the Arts Council.