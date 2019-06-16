CASTLE Howard provided a spectacular backdrop for the Father’s Day Classic Car and Motor Show.

Motoring enthusiasts dodged the showers to enjoy a day full of the best in vintage and heritage vehicles.

Set in the grounds of Castle Howard in Ryedale, the day offered a display of vintage, classic and modern classic vehicles displayed on the basis of age - pre-60s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90 - 04 - and type and there were also sports and convertibles, kit, custom and replica categories as well as American and electric vehicles on show.

Visitors got to see a variety of club stands from the likes of the Mercedes Benz Owners Club, Stag Owners Club, Ford Cougar UK, Northern Monkeys, City of Leeds MG Club, Yorkshire Supercars, Jaguar Yorkshire Ridings, Ebor Saab Club, Rover 75 MG Club, South Yorks TVR, Club Lotus, MX5 Owners Club and many more.