POLICE are appealing for information after a house in York was vandalised

The incident happened in Lime Tree Avenue at about 9 pm yesterday (Saturday).

North Yorkshire Police said that one of the resident's window was smashed, causing severe distress.

In a statement, the force said: "This has caused a lot of distress to the occupants. If you have any information on the incident then please ring 101 and quote 12190107952."