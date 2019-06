Over £1,500 worth of tools was stolen from a garage in York.

The incident happened on Thursday night in Beaverdyke, York.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police, said: "Overnight of the 13th to 14th June 2019 a Garage was broken into on Beaverdyke and approx £1,500 worth of tools were stolen."

If you have any information, please call the police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote 12190106866.