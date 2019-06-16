The R u taking the P? fun run is currently underway.
Close to 500 people set off from Bishopthorpe road this morning, as they complete the 5K run to raises money for research into prostate cancer and for the care, education and research work of local charity York Against Cancer.
The race, which takes place on Father’s Day to help celebrate the end of International Men’s Health Week, is today celebrating its 10-year anniversary and organisers are hoping for a record turnout and fundraising total.
more to follow.