TRAIN services between Doncaster and York are currently blocked due to a signalling failure.

Cross Country service said that trains services running between Doncaster and York will be delayed or diverted.

In a statement, the company said: "Train services running through these stations may be delayed or diverted. Doncaster will not be served. Disruption is expected until 6.30pm.

"Due to the ongoing issues we are experiencing, we have mutual ticket acceptance in place with CrossCountry UK and TPExpressTrains. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause."