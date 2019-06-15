EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash on the A6108, near Richmond.
North Yorkshire Police said the A6108 is currently closed, up to Downholme Road, Richmond.
In a tweet, the force said: "A full road closure is in place on the A6108 to Downholme Road, Richmond. The road will remain closed for some time. Please find an alternative route. If you can provide any information in relation to this Traffic Collision please contact North Yorkshire Police."

