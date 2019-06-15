A NEW support group for people dealing with loss has been set up near York.

The group, Talking about Loss, was set up in Bishop Wilton, by Jacqui Gunn following the death of her father, Christopher Munby, as a peer led support group.

Mrs Gunn, said she was delighted with the success of the first event

She said: "When I set up Talking about Loss, I envisaged a warm and welcoming group of like-minded people meeting up to talk freely about loss and enjoying activities together, and the launch meet-up was everything I had hoped for, and more.

"Today's event was all about giving people a chance to meet up and to tell us what kinds of activities they would like to take part in. Thanks to contemporary artist, Mark Ibson; Black Beard Fieldcraft School; Ey Up Vintage; Free Spirit Flowers; JB Dressmakers, Keeping it Crafty and Jane Barham Reiki, people were able to chat about and sample some of the activities that will be available to the group going forward.

"Many of the people who came commented on what a lovely atmosphere there was, so that's really encouraging for future events. I also had lots of messages from people who couldn't make it, but asked to be kept in touch with our plans, so hopefully Talking about Loss will go from strength to strength."

Louiza Emmison travelled from Driffield for the meet up and was delighted that she had made the trip.

She said: "Congratulations to Jacqui for setting this up - it's a fantastic idea. I lost my dad 24 years ago and still miss him desperately. It's great to be able to talk to people who can understand your grief and I'm really looking forward to attending more events.

"Whether you have lost a parent, sibling, child, partner or a pet, having someone to talk to who knows what you're going through is a great comfort.

"I hope that Talking about Loss can help to ease the isolation and fear surrounding death and to provide a safe environment for people to share their experiences in the hope of helping both themselves and others. It's important to point out that we're not counsellors, but we have all experienced loss."