JUST like any movement method, in Pilates we work with a set of principles and the eight principles of Pilates are all an important part of how we learn to move. Yes, for sure, they are part of developing a stable core, but the core muscles are not really what Pilates is about. ‘The Core’ is an expression first used by physiotherapists back in the 1980s but Pilates as a movement form had been around for decades before then. Before the word ‘core' was invented Joe Pilates called the muscles of the trunk ‘the Powerhouse’, and in Pilates the focus into the powerhouse is the start of our movement.

Most people have perfectly adequate core muscles, in Pilates we learn to sense what they are, what they feel like and how to notice and focus on them while we move. This is why Pilates is often recommended for rehabilitation, but this focus also is the basis of many other movement methods too.