A FLOOD alert has been issued for the River Ouse, south of York.

The Environment Agency says "flooding is possible between Naburn Lock and Selby" .

In a statement it said: "The river Ouse between York and Selby is rising as a result of heavy rainfall on the Pennines in the last few days.

"Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads including the low riverside footpaths in York, especially the area around Naburn Lock.

"The River level in York is currently 2 metres above normal summer levels, and is rising slowly. "We are expecting peak levels in York on Sunday of up to 2.5metres, with a level of 2.25 metres in York likely to be met overnight on Friday.

"River levels on the Ouse will remain high throughout the weekend.

"Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the situation.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses."