LAWYERS had the chance to discuss crime over tea when they attended a training seminar in York.
Park Square Chambers in Leeds organised a two-hour session for York defence solicitors at Bettys Tearoom on St Helen’s Square.
Head of Chambers Richard Wright QC, who is also a part-time judge, led the team of barristers who gave talks.
He was joined by Andrew Semple, Kirsten Mercer and Andrea Parnham, all from his chambers.
Subjects included a recent law update, drugs and psychoactive substances, advocacy and vulnerable people and preparing cases for trials.