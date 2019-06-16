A WOMAN and her dog have both given blood to celebrate World Blood Donation Day.
Amanda Potter, 47, from York and her three-year-old Labrador, Harry, have both given blood to help other humans and dogs in need.
Amanda added that she first found out that dogs could give blood while at the Crufts international dog show.
She said: “Pet Blood Bank UK told me that specific dogs are able to give blood to help other dogs.
“My whole family, including my parents have always given blood so I thought Harry could also help. He was so calm when they took the blood. He is a big boy but very considerate and I am very proud of him. The blood that dogs give can help up to four other dogs so it makes a massive difference. You can go online to register and Pet Blood Bank come to your local vet to take the blood.”
To find out more visit https://www.petbloodbankuk.org/.