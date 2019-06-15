A COUNCIL leader has called for complete openness from Welcome to Yorkshire when investigations into the troubled tourism agency are complete.

Last week it emerged that the reports into the expenses and bullying allegations made around the time of the departure of the agency’s chief executive Sir Gary Verity in March would not be released in full.

A report said that Welcome to Yorkshire had confirmed it is not planning to release the direct reports in their entirety, citing protecting the identities of witnesses and commercial sensitivities as reasons.

The leader of Scarborough Council, Cllr Steve Siddons, said that nothing short of full transparency would be enough to regain the trust of the public.

The Labour councillor told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I think they have to be serious about the investigations.

“It doesn’t fill you with confidence to hear the reports will not be released in full and I think the public will also be concerned also.

“If there does need to be personal or contractual information in there then it can be redacted, that is what we do with our reports.

“It doesn’t show the level of openness and transparency that I think is required from the organisation.”

Accountancy firm BDO is conducting the expenses investigation into Welcome to Yorkshire. Solicitors Clarion has been tasked to look into behaviours and procedures at the agency

Scarborough Council is also carrying out its own internal investigation into its relationship with Welcome to Yorkshire, which organises the Tour de Yorkshire, and whether it represents value for money.

A Welcome to Yorkshire spokesman said it had nothing to add to its statement from April which said: “A report outlining the key themes, findings and recommendations will be made publicly available.”