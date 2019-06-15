A POPULAR restaurant in York will serve its final meal tomorrow.

The Giraffe restaurant, at Vangarde shopping park, will close its doors for good on Sunday after the company announced that it was shutting 27 of its eateries nationwide.

The restaurant, which first opened in 2014, has a notice on its door that reads: “Thank you to everyone who has been involved or came into our restaurant since we first opened nearly five years ago.

“Unfortunately our last day open will be on Sunday June 16.

"I apologise for any inconvenience this will cause.

“We are deeply saddened to be leaving this great York Vangarde with wonderful memories of all the great guests and people who have blessed us in the last few years.”

The closure comes after parent company, the Boparan Restaurant Group - which also own Ed’s Easy Diner - went into a proposed Company Voluntary Arrangement in March to save it from collapse.

Speaking in March, Will Wright, restructuring partner at KPMG and joint supervisor of the CVA, said that the operator of the Ed’s Easy Diner and Giraffe restaurant brand had agreed with the restructuring proposals of the company, set out by KPMG.

He said: “This CVA seeks to address the cost of the company’s leasehold obligations across a number of unprofitable sites.

“This proposal will help put the business on a surer financial footing.

“The company currently holds 70 sites, of which 13 will see a rent reduction under the terms of the CVA, and a further 27 will face closure.

“This is a critical step forward for the business, allowing Giraffe concepts to complete its financial restructuring plan and embark on a comprehensive operational transformation programme.”

The closure means that Vangarde currently has two empty restaurant units.